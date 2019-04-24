Beckham went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

Beckham opened the scoring for the Mariners with his fifth-inning hit, although he was thrown out while trying to stretch his single into a double. The 29-year-old has hit safely in each of his last four starts, and Tuesday's multi-hit effort -- his first since April 6 -- pushed his season average back over .300 (.302).