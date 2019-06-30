Mariners' Tim Beckham: Goes deep in loss
Beckham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Saturday.
Beckham remained in the lineup despite Kyle Seager's (wrist) return to action, filling the designated hitter role and taking Justin Verlander deep in the second inning for his 12th home run of the season. The round tripper was Beckham's first since May 30 and served as just his fifth extra-base hit of June in what has been a forgettable month at the plate overall. Beckham has hit just .127 since the calendar flipped, resulting in a 30-point drop in his season average to .224.
