Mariners' Tim Beckham: Good to go Friday
Beckham is starting in left field and batting sixth Friday at Houston, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Beckham was pulled from Wednesday's contest with oblique tightness but he won't miss any additional time after taking Thursday's scheduled off day to rest up. The 29-year-old is slashing .313/.387/.582 with four home runs in his last 20 games.
More News
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Leaves with oblique issue•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Keeps knocking cover off ball•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Blasts grand slam Thursday•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Reaches four times in defeat•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Rips three-bagger in loss•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Leaves yard again in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...