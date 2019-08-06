Beckham received an 80-game suspension Tuesday for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Beckham's suspension stems from a recent positive test for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. Barring an appeal, Beckham will miss the Mariners' final 48 games of 2019. Beckham will then have to serve the remaining 32 games of his suspension at the beginning of the 2020 campaign, a development that could prompt the Mariners to non-tender him over the winter. He'll wrap up the current season with a .237/.293/.461 slash line, 15 home runs and 47 RBI across 328 plate appearances. The Mariners will likely activate Dee Gordon (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list later Tuesday to fill Beckham's spot on the active roster and in the everyday lineup.

