Mariners' Tim Beckham: Handed 80-game ban
Beckham received an 80-game suspension Tuesday for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Beckham's suspension stems from a recent positive test for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. Barring an appeal, Beckham will miss the Mariners' final 48 games of 2019. Beckham will then have to serve the remaining 32 games of his suspension at the beginning of the 2020 campaign, a development that could prompt the Mariners to non-tender him over the winter. He'll wrap up the current season with a .237/.293/.461 slash line, 15 home runs and 47 RBI across 328 plate appearances. The Mariners will likely activate Dee Gordon (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list later Tuesday to fill Beckham's spot on the active roster and in the everyday lineup.
More News
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Hitless in return to action•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Good to go Friday•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Leaves with oblique issue•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Keeps knocking cover off ball•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Blasts grand slam Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...