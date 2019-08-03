Mariners' Tim Beckham: Heads to bench Saturday
Beckham is out of the lineup Saturday against the Astros, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Ryan Court will start in left field and hit eighth against righty Aaron Sanchez. Beckham is 5-for-18 with four runs scored, three RBI and three walks in his last five starts. The right-handed hitting utility man is slashing just .222/.281/.473 against righties.
