Beckham is not in the lineup Saturday against Oakland.

Beckham had been serving as the primary third baseman after Ryon Healy went down with a back injury, but the return of Kyle Seager (hand) from the 60-day injured list puts an end to that arrangement. Beckham has lost his starting shortstop job to J.P. Crawford and may be behind Shed Long in the battle for playing time at second base as well.

