Mariners' Tim Beckham: Hitless in return to action
Beckham went 0-for-4 and struck out twice in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Astros.
Beckham was pulled from Wednesday's game versus the Rangers with oblique tightness but played all nine innings in left field Friday. The lack of offense was a team-wide problem -- the Mariners managed only three hits versus Astros starter Wade Miley.
