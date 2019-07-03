Beckham came on as a pinch hitter and belted a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals.

With the score tied 4-4, Beckham cleared the left field wall in the eighth inning to plate the game-winning run. The blast was only his second home run since May 30 and 13th overall this season. The clutch hit offers a glimmer of hope that Beckham can turn things around after suffering through a dismal June in which he hit only .138 and saw his playing time diminish significantly.