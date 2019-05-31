Mariners' Tim Beckham: Homers, drives in three
Beckham went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
Beckham produced all three of Seattle's runs in the game, belting a two-run shot to center in the fifth inning and driving in another run with an RBI groundout in the seventh. The home run was the second for Beckham in as many games and his 11th of the season. He has started only 11 of the Mariners' last 21 games but appears to be in line for increased playing time with J.P. Crawford (ankle) out of action for at least the next few weeks.
