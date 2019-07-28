Beckham went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a walk and two runs in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Beckham stepped up with his fourth and fifth extra-base hit of the last six contests, as he'd also belted another pair of doubles and a grand slam during this past week. The veteran has seemingly gotten into a good rhythm at the plate while starting eight consecutive games, as he's hit .333 (10-for-30) over that span.