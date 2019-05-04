Beckham went 2-for-4 with two doubles in a loss to the Indians on Friday.

Beckham was one of the few bright spots for the Mariners' otherwise moribund offense in the loss. The veteran shortstop has been putting good wood on the ball of late, lacing four doubles overall in his last three games. Beckham's season line sits at a solid .284/.352/.534 over 128 plate appearances, and his strong offensive performances have helped offset the 11 errors he's already been charged with.