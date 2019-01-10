Mariners' Tim Beckham: Lands one-year pact with Seattle
Beckham agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Mariners on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 28-year-old struggled in his first full season with the Orioles last season, producing just a .230/.287/.374 slash line with 12 homers and 35 RBI. Despite the poor showing, Nightengale adds that Beckham is expected to compete with J.P. Crawford for the starting shortstop role. Even if he doesn't start, Beckham has experience at each infield position, which could help him carve out a role as a reserve utility infielder for Seattle.
