Beckham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Two games after slugging a pinch-hit homer, Beckham blasted his 14th round tripper of the season off Michael Wacha in the fourth inning to snap a 3-3 tie. The veteran filled in at third base for Kyle Seager while the latter received a day off Thursday, and he's logged time at all four infield spots, left field and at designated hitter this season.