Beckham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

J.P. Crawford will make his ninth consecutive start at shortstop and appears to have unseated Beckham for primary duties at the position. While Beckham is capable of filling in at second and third base, he doesn't have a clear path to playing time at either of those positions now that both Dee Gordon and Ryon Healy are healthy. As a result, Beckham finds himself on the bench for the fifth time in eight games, making it difficult to justify holding him in shallower mixed leagues.