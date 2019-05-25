Beckham went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in a loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Beckham was recently displaced from the everyday shortstop role by J.P. Crawford, but Ryon Healy's back injury has paved the way for Beckham to draw some starts at the hot corner. The veteran infielder is now 5-for-12 with a home run and six RBI over his last three appearances, with a bulk of that production coming in a five-RBI effort last Monday against the Rangers.