Beckham went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in a loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Beckham was recently displaced from the everyday shortstop role by J.P. Crawford, but Ryon Healy's current injured list stint due to a back injury has paved the way for Beckham to draw some starts at the hot corner. The veteran infielder is now 5-for-12 with a double and six RBI in two of his last three starts, with a bulk of that production coming in a five-RBI effort last Monday against the Rangers.