Mariners' Tim Beckham: Not in Monday's lineup
Beckham (hamstring) is not starting Monday against the Royals.
Beckham was checked out by team trainers prior to the game, and they evidently decided his tight hamstring wasn't ready to go. The fact that he was being considered just a few hours before the game suggests that his absence won't be a lengthy one. Dylan Moore gets the start at shortstop.
More News
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Slugs fourth homer•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Drives in two more in win•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Cracks two homers off Sale•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Stays hot in series-ending win•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Perfect start to season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...