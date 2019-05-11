Beckham is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, according to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle.

Beckham went 0-for-4 Friday and is just 5-for-30 (.167) this month, so he will be held out for the second time in four games. With Dee Gordon (wrist) also out, J.P. Crawford and Shed Long will make up the Mariners' middle infield Saturday.