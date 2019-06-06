Beckham is not in the lineup Thursday against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Beckham will sit for a second straight day and the third time in four games as Dylan Moore picks up another start at shortstop in his stead. His only start during that stretch came against left-hander Wade Miley, suggesting the 29-year-old could be settling into the smaller side of a platoon with Moore while J.P. Crawford (ankle) remains on the shelf.