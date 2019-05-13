Beckham is not in the lineup Monday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

J.P. Crawford starts his fourth straight game at shortstop, leaving Beckham to find playing time at other infield positions or sit on the bench, as he's now done in two of the Mariners' last three games. Beckham is hitting just .175/.203/.351 over his last 15 games.

