Beckham went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs, two RBI and one walk in Wednesday's game against the A's.

The Mariners elected to send J.P. Crawford to Triple-A and give Beckham the reins at shortstop to start the season. While Crawford may be the shortstop of the not-so-distant future, Beckham's 2017 season was more impressive than anything Crawford has done in years, so it's possible he holds the job longer than some anticipate. Beckham slotted into the eighth spot in the order.