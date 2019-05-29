Beckham is poised to take over everyday shortstop duties during what is expected to be an extended absence on the part of J.P. Crawford (ankle).

Beckham replaced Crawford in the eighth inning of Tuesday's loss after the latter significantly rolled his left ankle in a rundown. Crawford was headed for X-rays late Tuesday, but the expectation is that he'll miss several games at minimum even if he avoids the injured list. Thus, Beckham, who served as the everyday shortstop until earlier in May, appears slated for a return to his former duties for the foreseeable future.