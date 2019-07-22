Mariners' Tim Beckham: Reaches four times in defeat
Beckham went 2-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.
Beckham drew the start in left field and came through with his second multi-hit effort in the last three games. The veteran has hit safely in five straight overall, and in 10 of his last 11 overall dating back to June 29. Beckham should continue enjoying semi-regular playing time due to his considerable positional versatility, and he could even slide into the top job at second base if Dee Gordon is moved before the July 31 trade deadline and Beckham avoids an exit out of Seattle himself.
