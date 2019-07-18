Beckham went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

The veteran handled first-base duties Wednesday and continued his solid month with his first triple of the campaign. Beckham continues to see semi-regular playing time at different positions around the infield and designated hitter, and he's gone 7-for-23 (.304) with a pair of home runs, three RBI, a walk and three runs overall thus far in July. The sample may be small, but it's been a highly welcome sight after Beckham hit a paltry .138 across 62 plate appearances in June.