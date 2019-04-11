Beckham (hamstring) went 1-for-4 in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Beckham had missed the last two games with hamstring tightness that had forced him from Sunday's contest against the White Sox. The veteran shortstop has hit safely in nine of the 11 games he's suited up for and boasts a .386 average through his first 51 plate appearances.

