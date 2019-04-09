Mariners' Tim Beckham: Sits again Tuesday
Beckham (hamstring) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.
He appeared to be running better prior to this game than he was Monday, per Greg Johns of MLB.com, but he will nonetheless need at least one more day to get right. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop, hitting eighth.
