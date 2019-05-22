Mariners' Tim Beckham: Sitting Wednesday
Beckham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Beckham starred in Monday's 10-9 loss by reaching base four times and driving in five runs, but he took a step back Tuesday, striking out in all three of his at-bats. He'll sit in favor of Dylan Moore in the series finale and could see his opportunities at third base dwindle in the near future with Kyle Seager (hand) expected to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
