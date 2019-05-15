Beckham hit a solo home run Tuesday, going 2-for-3 in a victory over Oakland.

Beckham has lost playing time to J.P. Crawford of late, so his first homer since May 4 was a welcome sign. The 2008 No. 1 overall pick was batting .400 on April 7 but has seen his average tumble all the way down to .260 since that time. He has been on the bench for three of Seattle's last six games.

More News
Our Latest Stories