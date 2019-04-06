Beckham went 4-for-5 with a double and his fourth homer in a 9-2 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Beckham produced three RBI and scored twice from the sixth spot in the order. The veteran shortstop has been a big part of the Mariners' early success, and now is batting .410 with nine extra base hits (five doubles, four home runs) and 11 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories