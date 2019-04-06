Mariners' Tim Beckham: Slugs fourth homer
Beckham went 4-for-5 with a double and his fourth homer in a 9-2 win over the White Sox on Saturday.
Beckham produced three RBI and scored twice from the sixth spot in the order. The veteran shortstop has been a big part of the Mariners' early success, and now is batting .410 with nine extra base hits (five doubles, four home runs) and 11 RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Drives in two more in win•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Cracks two homers off Sale•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Stays hot in series-ending win•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Perfect start to season•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Starting job opens up•
-
Mariners' Tim Beckham: Lands one-year pact with Seattle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...