Beckham went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Rangers.

Beckham took Drew Smyly deep in the fourth inning to record his 10th home run of the season. Once again the team's everyday shortstop in the wake of J.P. Crawford's ankle injury, Beckham should has shown he's capable of being a consistent source of power production. Through 184 plate appearances this season, he has a .251 ISO and .509 slugging percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories