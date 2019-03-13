Mariners' Tim Beckham: Starting job opens up
Beckham appears to be the clear starting shortstop in Seattle after J.P. Crawford was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Crawford could eventually return to claim the role, but Beckham has little competition for now. Dee Gordon can fill in at short but will be needed at second base, while Dylan Moore is likely to play a utility role.
