Beckham went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in an extra-innings win over the Athletics in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.

Beckham put a bow on a highly successful season-opening two-game set by ripping an eighth-inning two-bagger off Lou Trivino, his second extra-base hit in the series. The hot-hitting infielder had put together a 3-for-3 opener Wednesday that included a home run, so his quest to parlay his modest one-year, $1.75 million contract into a lucrative long-term deal is certainly off to a rousing start.