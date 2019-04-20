Beckham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Beckham snapped a 3-3 deadlock in the ninth inning with a 397-foot shot to left, his fifth of the campaign. The veteran shortstop has hit safely in three of his past four games, although he hadn't gone deep since April 6 prior to Friday's blast.

