Mariners' Tim Elliot: Drafted by Mariners

The Mariners have selected Elliot with the No. 126 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-1, 200-pound righty, Elliot has a fastball that ranges from 89-94 mph, a decent slider and an OK changeup. Elliot lacks a big ceiling, but finished his junior season for Georgia on a high note, and could potentially make it as a backend starter.