Lopes (concussion) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers' broadcast booth reports.

Lopes was placed on the 7-day concussion list a week ago, but he's already been cleared to start a rehab stint, and he'll likely return to the team within the next few days, assuming he remains free of any symptoms.

More News
Our Latest Stories