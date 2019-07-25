Mariners' Tim Lopes: Cameo as defensive replacement
Lopes logged the first appearance of his major-league career in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday, entering the game as a defensive replacement at second base in the top of the ninth inning.
While his appearance was brief, it broke the big-league ice to an extent for the promising prospect. Lopes was in the midst of a 14-game hitting streak at Triple-A Tacoma prior to his callup and slashing an impressive .302/.362/.480 overall on the farm for the season. His current Mariners tenure is expected to last through Dee Gordon's (quadriceps) stay on the injured list, which Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports is expected to encompass several weeks. Lopes has started 533 of 639 minor-league games at the keystone, making him a viable option as Gordon's replacement with Shed Long (finger) on the minor-league IL with the Rainiers.
