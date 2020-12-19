Lopes was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The Mariners officially signed right-hander Chris Flexen on Friday, and Lopes was removed from the 40-man roster in a corresponding move. Lopes' slash line dropped slightly in 2020, as he hit .238/.278/.364 with two home runs, 15 RBI and five stolen bases over 46 games. However, his removal from the 40-man roster still comes as a bit of a surprise, and he could certainly find a role with another team on waivers.