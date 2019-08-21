Mariners' Tim Lopes: Drops in batting order
Lopes will start in left field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After handling leadoff duties for three consecutive games, Lopes will occupy a spot in bottom half of the batting order for the second straight day. Lopes still proved he could be productive as the No. 7 hitter in Tuesday's 7-4 win, contributing a double, single, stolen base and a run. The rookie should be in store for a full-time role in the outfield while he continues to reach base at a steady clip and make an impact with his speed.
