Lopes will start in left field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After handling leadoff duties for three consecutive games, Lopes will occupy a spot in bottom half of the batting order for the second straight day. Lopes still proved he could be productive as the No. 7 hitter in Tuesday's 7-4 win, contributing a double, single, stolen base and a run. The rookie should be in store for a full-time role in the outfield while he continues to reach base at a steady clip and make an impact with his speed.