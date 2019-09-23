Mariners' Tim Lopes: Enjoying strong September
Lopes, who went 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Orioles, is hitting .294 (10-for-34) with four two-baggers, two RBI, five walks, two stolen bases and five runs across 14 September games.
The rookie is quietly putting together a strong finish to his campaign, and he's encouragingly shown consistent improvement the more reps he's gotten versus big-league arms. Lopes remains only a part-time player as the season winds down, but he's corroborated his versatility by logging time at second base, both corner outfield spots and designated hitter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...