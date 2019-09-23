Lopes, who went 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Orioles, is hitting .294 (10-for-34) with four two-baggers, two RBI, five walks, two stolen bases and five runs across 14 September games.

The rookie is quietly putting together a strong finish to his campaign, and he's encouragingly shown consistent improvement the more reps he's gotten versus big-league arms. Lopes remains only a part-time player as the season winds down, but he's corroborated his versatility by logging time at second base, both corner outfield spots and designated hitter.