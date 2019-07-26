Mariners' Tim Lopes: Exits early Thursday
Lopes left Thursday's game against the Tigers due to an apparent head injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Lopes was struck in the helmet by a fastball in the fourth inning, but he managed to remain in the contest until the seventh. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury is revealed.
