Lopes (concussion) was feeling better Saturday and could be ready to return after the minimum seven-day period his injured-list designation requires, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The rookie took a 91-mph fastball to the ear flap of his helmet in Thursday's contest against the Tigers, leading to his placement on the 7-day injured list Friday. Given the uncertain nature of head injuries and the prerequisite that Lopes clear concussion protocol before being eligible for activation, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to actually make it back within a week's time as hoped.