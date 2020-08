Lopes went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Lopes had been unable to get going with the bat in August after entering the month with a .308 average, but he's now hit safely in two of the last three games. The 26-year-old utility asset has played five games apiece in each corner outfield spot thus far, and Sunday's production brought his season slash to .238/.273/.381 (44 plate appearances).