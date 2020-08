Lopes will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Rockies, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Despite going 1-for-7 in the first two games of the series to drop his season average to .231, Lopes will pick up his third consecutive start to close out the weekend. Though Lopes isn't yet locked in as a lineup regular, he could get more opportunities if fellow outfielder Mallex Smith -- who is slashing .135/.179/.189 on the season -- continues to struggle.