Lopes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The rookie will take a seat after slashing .294/.373/.412 while starting each of the past 16 games. Lopes' hot bat coupled with the Mariners' lack of appealing alternatives should keep him locked into a full-time role in the outfield for the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories