Lopes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Mariners' 10-2 loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

The homer was Lopes' second in 45 career games at the big-league level. He was starting for the third consecutive day, this time at DH, batting fifth. Lopes was absent from the starting lineup for the team's first two games, but the recent lineup trends are encouraging and we know Lopes can run. He stole 31 bases between Tacoma and Seattle last season.