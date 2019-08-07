Lopes came on as a defensive replacement and drilled a two-run homer in his only at-bat against the Padres on Tuesday.

Fresh off a stint on the seven-day concussion list, Lopes entered the game to take over at second base in the eighth inning and collected his first major-league hit, a 397-foot homer to left center field, in his only at-bat. The 25-year-old didn't flash much power in the minors, totaling 27 long balls in eight minor league seasons, but his defensive versatility and speed may earn him playing time at the major-league level, particularly with Tim Beckham's long term absence due to an 80-game PED ban.