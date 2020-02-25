Lopes, who's battling Dylan Moore for a utility spot, went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and a run in a Cactus League Loss to the Cubs on Monday.

Lopes gave a good accounting of himself in his first big-league opportunity last season following seven-plus seasons in the minors, slashing .270/.359/.360 across 128 plate appearances. The 25-year-old logged time at second base and the corner outfield spots with the Mariners, and he's also played 91 games at third base and 10 at shortstop on his way up to the organizational ranks. The positional versatility consequently checks out for Lopes, who'll look to hold off Moore for an Opening Day spot in what should be one of the team's more contested job battles this spring.