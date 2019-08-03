Lopes (concussion) went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Iowa on Friday.

Lopes looked no worse for wear during his first taste of rehab action with his former Rainiers teammates. The rookie is likely to play in Tacoma's games over the weekend as well before potentially rejoining the Mariners on Tuesday, the first day he's eligible to return.

