Mariners' Tim Lopes: Leading off in second straight game
Lopes will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Mallex Smith has served as Seattle's primary table setter this season, but he'll be on the bench for a second straight contest due to a recent string of baserunning errors that has landed him in skipper Scott Servais' doghouse. Lopes, who reached base twice out of the leadoff spot in Saturday's 4-3 win, will benefit from Smith's absence, though it's unclear if a permanent changing of the guard atop the order is in the offing. Even if Smith ends up reclaiming leadoff duties during the upcoming week, Lopes should still stick in an everyday role in the corner outfield.
