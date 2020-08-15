Lopes went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

With the only multi-hit effort on the night for the Mariners, Lopes continued to make a case for consistent playing time Friday. The 26-year-old has a five-game hitting streak and has started each of the last seven games at either a corner outfield spot or designated hitter. His .278/.339/.407 line through 59 plate appearances isn't earth-shattering by any stretch, but it includes four doubles along with four stolen bases and renders Lopes one of the more dependable bats on an inconsistent Mariners squad.